Florence sees success with coronavirus vaccination clinics

The city of Florence has vaccinated around 1,600 people at its pop-up clinics.

There will be two clinics this weekend starting Friday at 9 a.m. and Saturday at the same time at Chad's Payless Pharmacy over at 501 West College Street in Florence.

Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons partnered with two pharmacies to get the clinics in underserved areas of the city. She said now they are giving out the Pfizer vaccine, which can be taken by people 16 and up.

They were previously giving out the Moderna vaccine.

"We are making a push for the younger people to get it. I know there is some hesitancy with that and the more people that get vaccinated in any age group, we can herd that immunity and get back to some normalcy," said Florence city council member Kaytrina Simmons.

Simmons said they also saw success with the clinics and had a 97% return rate for people to get their second shots. Simmons said anyone can get the vaccine at these clinics. You don't even have to be from the state of Alabama to get it.