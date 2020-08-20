Florence sees success at first day back

Thursday, half of the students in the Florence City School District went to traditional class for the first time in months.

The district is on an alternating schedule for the first part of the school year. Students will have a mix of virtual and traditional classes until October.

"We've been planning for this for so long. It was almost like okay I don't think we can plan anymore we've just got to get the kids back," said Lydia Barnett, a Florence Middle school Math teacher.

Barnett said she had 14 students in her classroom on Thursday, that's about half what she normally has.

"It's totally different. The interactions aren't the same we're gonna have a good learning curve and trying to get used to that part of it and not working together as much as far as the students," said Barnett.

Barnett said she misses her full classes with all of her students, but she told me she felt prepared for class and safe while she was there because of the district's planning and cleaning policies.

"The most heartwarming thing or encouraging thing I've seen is really the way our teachers, administrators, and staff to make all of this work. Even when there were questions or concerns I saw teachers, administrators, and staff members all jump in and just helps kids to feel relieved," said Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw.

On Friday's all students will be virtual. Then the districts other half of students will have their first traditional day on Monday.