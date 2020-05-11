Florence restaurants open up for dine in business

Restaurant owners in the Shoals are getting back in the swing of things and seeing some customers in person for the first time.

Hugo Villagrana, the owner of La Hacienda in Florence, said he's missed seeing his customers in person. His businesses has done curbside orders for over two months. Monday, under Governor Kay Ivey's orders Villagrana opened up for dine-in services.

"I don't have customers I have family and I have friends that support this places," said Villagrana.

About five different groups of customers were in La Hacienda with more people coming and going. Villagrana seated everyone and had them spaced out over six feet.

"We took some of the tables out so we can have the space," said Villagrana, as he showed the changes they've made.

At every other booth signs reminding people to social distance and the new house rules of seating and sanitizing.All employees were wearing masks too.

"Every 45 minutes to an hour we're wiping and cleaning down everything," said Villagrana.

Villagrana said it's a different way of doing business but he's just glad to see familiar faces again.

"When we pull together we can go through the tough time and were going to make it, were going to make it," said Villagrana.

Villagrana said at first his sales did take a hit when it was to go orders only but businesses picked back up and he said Monday he's been pretty busy.