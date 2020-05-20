Florence restaurant moves to touch less menus

Texas Roadhouse in Florence looks a bit different these days. Before every shift employees must answer questions about their health and if they have come in contact with anyone who could have coronaviurs. Their temperatures are then taken all while wearing masks and gloves.

Social distance stickers on the floor throughout the restaurant remind you how spaced out you should be from the next person. The days of crowding around the entrance of a packed restaurant and waiting for a spot to open up are gone.

Texas Roadhouse Managing partner, Jason Bromberg, told WAAY31 if people want to dine in with them they can call ahead or be put on a wait list. Only they will be waiting in their car now instead of inside.

Inside the restaurant every other booth is roped off so people are sat safely away from each other. Each booth people can sit in has a phone scan code so you can pull up the entire menu and even pay without touching anything but your phone.

"We want to show the community hey we are taking the necessary precautions and doing what were supposed to do for you guys," said Bromberg.

Customers do not have to wear masks but the restaurant customers that aren't feeling well to please stay home or get food to go.