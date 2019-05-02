Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Florence restaurant chef wins Alabama Seafood Cook-off

Ramon Jacobsen, right, and Josh Quick (Image courtesy of Alabama Gulf Seafood)

The cook-off took place Wednesday in Bayou La Batre, AL.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 3:51 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A chef from a Florence restaurant is the winner of this year’s Alabama Seafood Cook-off.

Chef Ramon Jacobsen of Odette in Florence won along with sous chef Josh Quick. The winning dish was Gulf Snapper Escabeche & Kalamata Olive Causa.

The cook-off took place Wednesday in Bayou La Batre, AL.

Jacobsen will represent the state of Alabama at the 16th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans in August. He also is an automatic qualifier for the 2019 World Food Championships in Dallas in October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events