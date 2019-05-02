Florence restaurant chef wins Alabama Seafood Cook-off

Photo Gallery 2 Images
A chef from a Florence restaurant is the winner of this year’s Alabama Seafood Cook-off.
Chef Ramon Jacobsen of Odette in Florence won along with sous chef Josh Quick. The winning dish was Gulf Snapper Escabeche & Kalamata Olive Causa.
The cook-off took place Wednesday in Bayou La Batre, AL.
Jacobsen will represent the state of Alabama at the 16th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans in August. He also is an automatic qualifier for the 2019 World Food Championships in Dallas in October.
