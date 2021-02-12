Florence preps salt, sand trucks for possible icy roads

The city of Florence is preparing for the possibility of icy roads over the next few days.

On Friday, crews loaded one truck with salt and another with coarse sand.

Three other trucks are tested and on standby.

If they get used, they will hit known trouble spots, three bridges within the city limits, and the roads around the North Alabama Medical Center.

This is the first time there's been a threat of icy road conditions since the hospital opened, officials said, so the city street department had to prepare a plan to secure the hospital.

