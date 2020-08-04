Clear

Florence prepares for municipal elections, increase of absentee ballots during coronavirus pandemic

The election will be Aug. 25.

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 3:15 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2020 3:28 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The state of Alabama is allowing people to use coronavirus as an excuse to fill out absentee ballots in the upcoming municipal elections in August.

The Alabama Secretary of State allowed coronavirus as an excuse for an absentee ballot during the July run-off election and extended it to the municipal elections.

Bob Leyde, the Florence City Clerk who is also the election manager, said physically, they are preparing the city's 12 polling locations. They have ordered hand sanitizer, masks and plastic partitions to protect poll workers, and they are preparing for more people to choose absentee ballots in the upcoming local elections on Aug. 25.

So far, they have sent out around 100 absentee ballots.

"I certainly don't blame people for staying home and not wanting to go to the polls," said Leyde.

Leyde said if you are concerned about the virus, you can still vote via an absentee ballot. Just check the box saying you have a physical illness.

"In the past, we've had anywhere from 150 to 400 people that have voted absentee, but I have no idea on this one with COVID," said Leyde.

Leyde said there are 27,000 registered voters and a normal turnout of more than 5,000 voters in the city limits. Leyde said they have 1,200 absentee ballots, which is about 200 per district.

Leyde said there is a slight change this year. In the past, you'd send in your ballot with your candidate marked and a copy of a state-issued photo ID. Now, you will fill out the absentee application and present a copy of a state-issued photo ID to get your ballot mailed to you.

"Yesterday, we received 23 applications in the mail, and this morning, we are returning those ballots to people so they can vote," said Leyde.

Once your ballot is filled out, you can mail it in on Aug. 24 or earlier. You can also drop it at the city clerk's office in downtown Florence.

For your ballot to count, you have to have two people sign it saying they witnessed you fill out the ballot, or get a notary. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Aug. 20.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 90890

Reported Deaths: 1611
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson11859225
Mobile9086191
Montgomery6249143
Madison501425
Tuscaloosa397463
Baldwin321023
Shelby305032
Marshall296630
Unassigned273453
Lee250540
Morgan222315
Etowah193026
DeKalb170113
Elmore160237
Calhoun15609
Walker147063
Houston131912
Dallas128823
Russell12331
St. Clair121712
Franklin119620
Limestone119613
Cullman114111
Colbert109312
Lauderdale107112
Autauga102420
Escambia97915
Talladega91813
Jackson8283
Chambers82138
Tallapoosa81478
Dale78520
Butler75235
Blount7363
Chilton7106
Coffee7095
Covington70920
Pike6607
Barbour5635
Lowndes55224
Marion54224
Marengo52014
Clarke4869
Hale45926
Bullock43811
Perry4294
Winston42911
Wilcox4059
Monroe3914
Randolph38810
Bibb3743
Conecuh37310
Pickens3679
Sumter36118
Lawrence3100
Washington31011
Macon30913
Crenshaw2863
Choctaw27412
Henry2453
Cherokee2427
Greene24211
Geneva2320
Clay2175
Lamar1982
Fayette1745
Cleburne1211
Coosa922
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 110636

Reported Deaths: 1092
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby21492288
Davidson19400202
Rutherford607253
Hamilton566147
Knox403236
Williamson326922
Sumner317870
Unassigned29544
Out of TN278314
Wilson207221
Montgomery173411
Bradley171310
Sevier17135
Trousdale15726
Putnam154413
Robertson145017
Hamblen122913
Blount11207
Tipton11069
Maury10815
Washington10662
Madison91213
Bedford87110
Macon83213
Sullivan8069
Hardeman80111
Lake7490
Bledsoe6721
Loudon6533
Fayette6208
Anderson6075
Dickson5951
Gibson5672
Dyer5557
Cheatham5485
Rhea5021
Jefferson4962
McMinn48920
Lawrence4786
Obion4354
Henderson4310
Carter4275
Lauderdale4236
Coffee4172
Warren4034
Hardin4017
Cocke4001
Cumberland3796
Haywood3745
Greene3715
Monroe3669
Roane3642
Smith3633
Hawkins3624
Giles3519
McNairy3165
DeKalb3051
Franklin2864
Weakley2763
Marshall2652
Lincoln2541
Hickman2310
Carroll2283
Crockett2263
Claiborne2210
Henry2160
Wayne2161
Campbell2131
Marion2054
White1943
Chester1932
Johnson1720
Grainger1690
Polk1651
Decatur1612
Unicoi1380
Overton1341
Union1200
Cannon1180
Jackson1061
Humphreys1053
Scott1040
Grundy1012
Meigs980
Benton971
Sequatchie940
Morgan821
Hancock761
Fentress740
Perry740
Stewart700
Clay610
Lewis561
Houston550
Moore450
Van Buren330
Pickett221

Most Popular Stories

Community Events