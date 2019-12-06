Florence police want help finding man reported missing

Florence police are asking the public for help finding a man last seen Wednesday night.
Jerramya McGee, 45, is a white male, approximately 5’8” and 199 pounds. He was last seen Dec. 4 around 10:30 p.m.
Police say McGee was last seen wearing black pants, a white thermal shirt, a brown leather jacket and black shoes in the area of South Cedar Street.
If you have information, call police at 256-760-6610 or text a tip to 274637 with the keyword, FPDTIP, and your message.
