Clear

Florence police want help finding man reported missing

Jerramya McGee

Jerramya McGee was last seen Dec. 4.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Florence police are asking the public for help finding a man last seen Wednesday night.

Jerramya McGee, 45, is a white male, approximately 5’8” and 199 pounds. He was last seen Dec. 4 around 10:30 p.m.

Police say McGee was last seen wearing black pants, a white thermal shirt, a brown leather jacket and black shoes in the area of South Cedar Street.

If you have information, call police at 256-760-6610 or text a tip to 274637 with the keyword, FPDTIP, and your message.

Post by Florence Alabama Police Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events