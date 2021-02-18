Florence police urge people to stay off icy roadways while at least 100 vehicles remain stranded

Florence police are asking people to stay off the roads Thursday night as some 100 cars are still stranded in the city.

Road conditions did not improve in Florence on Thursday, which made pulling abandoned cars out impossible. Tow truck services in the area said they are only responding to life threatening calls or calls directed by police.

The state has been able to clear at least one lane of main highways in Lauderdale County. Florence police said it's been a busy week.

"It is a mess out there. Our guys are working hard. I commend them for getting out in the cold to help people. We definitely recommend people stay at home and relieve us of that issue so we can deal with our regular police services," said Florence Police Sgt. Cliff Billingsly.

Thursday night, the threat of black ice will make roads even more treacherous. The Shoals might not catch a break and have clear roads until Sunday, depending on temperatures.