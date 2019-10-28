The Florence Police Department needs your help identifying two people potentially linked to a Saturday shooting at a night club.
About 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots fired call at the Brass Monkey night club in the 1800 block of Darby Drive.
They found an injured 20-year-old man. He was transported to North Alabama Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Florence police have released images of two men who are persons of interest in the case.
If you recognize them, contact Detective Michael Price at 256-760-6504 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.
Related Content
- Florence police seek to identify 2 persons of interest in night club shooting
- Police searching for person of interest in deadly shooting
- Person of interest identified in Madison County murder
- One person dead in Florence shooting
- Update: Florence police say 'wedding crasher' person of interest in 2 thefts
- Florence shooting victims identified, no arrests made
- Athens police seeking person of interest after burglary at Athens State
- Person of interest in custody for Birmingham school shooting
- Florence police seek liquor store robbery suspect
- Decatur Police seeking help in identifying suspect