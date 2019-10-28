Florence police seek to identify 2 persons of interest in night club shooting

The Florence Police Department needs your help identifying two people potentially linked to a Saturday shooting at a night club.

About 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots fired call at the Brass Monkey night club in the 1800 block of Darby Drive.

They found an injured 20-year-old man. He was transported to North Alabama Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Florence police have released images of two men who are persons of interest in the case.

If you recognize them, contact Detective Michael Price at 256-760-6504 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.