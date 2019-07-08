Clear

Florence police seek liquor store robbery suspect

The Florence Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Sunday night robbery.

A man entered The Package Store, 1441 Huntsville Road, with a weapon about 9:20 p.m. Sunday and robbed the cashier after asking to make a purchase, said Sgt. Greg Cobb, department spokesman.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, who weighs 180 to 200 pounds.

A description of the weapon has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Price at 256-760-6504 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

