Florence police seek help finding ‘armed and dangerous’ attempted murder suspect

The Florence Police Department is looking for an “armed and dangerous” attempted murder suspect.

Davontae Montrell Goodloe, 24, is a suspect in a Feb. 27 shooting at Cherry Hill Homes that left a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police said an arrest warrant on an attempted murder charge for Goodloe has been issued, and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Goodloe is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or Detective White 256-760-6595.

You also can call Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685 or use FPD Text-A-Tip at 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.