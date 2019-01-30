Florence police seek 1, arrest 3 in assault, robbery

The Florence Police Department has arrested three men and is trying to find one more in connection with an assault and robbery.

Sgt. Gregory Cobb, department spokesperson, said Lukas Liparote, Chance Ellis, Bradley Murawski and Daylen Murphy assaulted and injured a victim in a residence in the 200 block of Spurr Street on Jan. 23. Cobb said the victim also had property taken from him.



Ellis, Murawski and Murphy have been charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault. They are currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with $51,000 bonds.

Cobb said police are still seeking Liparote, who has warrants for first-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

Cobb said police are asking Liparote to surrender to the nearest law enforcement agency.

If anyone knows of his location, they are asked to contact the police department at 256-760-6500.