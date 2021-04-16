'She is the sweetest girl': Family offers reward for missing Florence teen now considered endangered

A 13-year-old girl reported missing Thursday in Florence is now considered endangered.

Florence police are still working to find Abbygail Moody on Friday.

Moody's grandmother, Darlene Henderson, said she was last seen in her bedroom at 4:30 Thursday morning. That's when a baby duck in her room started quacking and the teen got up to get it some water. Three hours later, Moody was nowhere to be found.

Family members say the teen, her blue jean backpack purse, phone and charger were gone.

Henderson said initially, police tried to track her by pinging her phone. However, the last two numbers were transposed and that led to a false lead of the phone being picked up in Birmingham.

"I'm just really upset that they reversed the last two digits of her phone number," said Henderson.

Now, Henderson said Moody's phone is shut off and investigators are not able to ping it.

Investigators returned to Henderson's house where Moody's family, including the teen's younger brother and sister, live.

The investigators searched Abbygail's room looking for any clue to the teen's whereabouts.

Henderson described the 13-year-old as a straight A student who had been homeschooled the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moody has a love for animals, riding a motorcycle and her family, according to Henderson. She is 5’1” and has brown hair and brown eyes.

"She is the sweetest girl," said Henderson. "She is real close to her mom."

Henderson said she wants her granddaughter to stay strong.

"We know she is smart and we know she can get a message out," said Henderson. "We'll be there."

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact Florence police at 256-760-6610. The family is offering a reward.