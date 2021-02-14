Florence police responding to scene of death investigation

The Florence Police Department reports that its investigators are on the scene of a death investigation in the 800 block of North Royal Avenue.
This is still an active scene.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
Stay with WAAY 31 for updates
The Florence Police Department reports that its investigators are on the scene of a death investigation in the 800 block of North Royal Avenue.
This is still an active scene.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|69364
|1298
|Mobile
|34762
|682
|Madison
|31432
|402
|Tuscaloosa
|23414
|391
|Montgomery
|21909
|464
|Shelby
|21217
|194
|Baldwin
|19051
|252
|Lee
|14563
|137
|Morgan
|13375
|234
|Etowah
|12936
|298
|Calhoun
|12629
|263
|Marshall
|11090
|194
|Houston
|9873
|247
|Limestone
|9152
|125
|Elmore
|9088
|168
|Cullman
|8788
|171
|St. Clair
|8575
|210
|Lauderdale
|8460
|201
|DeKalb
|8343
|167
|Talladega
|7257
|150
|Jackson
|6406
|92
|Walker
|6353
|238
|Autauga
|6002
|84
|Blount
|5957
|121
|Colbert
|5927
|115
|Coffee
|5148
|91
|Dale
|4509
|105
|Franklin
|3945
|75
|Russell
|3936
|30
|Covington
|3822
|97
|Chilton
|3718
|90
|Escambia
|3703
|58
|Tallapoosa
|3413
|134
|Clarke
|3384
|46
|Chambers
|3318
|94
|Dallas
|3278
|130
|Pike
|2878
|68
|Lawrence
|2771
|84
|Marion
|2702
|91
|Winston
|2423
|62
|Bibb
|2393
|57
|Geneva
|2344
|65
|Marengo
|2256
|49
|Pickens
|2174
|50
|Barbour
|2040
|48
|Hale
|2021
|59
|Fayette
|1939
|51
|Butler
|1898
|64
|Henry
|1776
|40
|Cherokee
|1742
|37
|Monroe
|1641
|33
|Randolph
|1576
|38
|Washington
|1525
|31
|Clay
|1390
|53
|Crenshaw
|1390
|51
|Macon
|1368
|40
|Cleburne
|1334
|35
|Lowndes
|1285
|44
|Lamar
|1277
|32
|Wilcox
|1189
|24
|Bullock
|1139
|32
|Conecuh
|1050
|23
|Perry
|1042
|26
|Sumter
|968
|30
|Greene
|849
|32
|Coosa
|836
|22
|Choctaw
|543
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|84642
|1425
|Davidson
|78756
|808
|Knox
|43689
|546
|Hamilton
|38851
|428
|Rutherford
|36863
|361
|Williamson
|24395
|197
|Sumner
|20789
|303
|Unassigned
|19891
|152
|Montgomery
|16892
|200
|Out of TN
|16764
|91
|Wilson
|15884
|205
|Sullivan
|13768
|263
|Blount
|13611
|169
|Washington
|12505
|223
|Bradley
|12301
|131
|Maury
|11998
|152
|Sevier
|11610
|153
|Putnam
|10465
|166
|Madison
|9899
|219
|Robertson
|8660
|108
|Hamblen
|7710
|156
|Anderson
|7644
|147
|Greene
|7172
|140
|Tipton
|6778
|96
|Coffee
|6119
|112
|Gibson
|6060
|137
|Dickson
|6015
|102
|Cumberland
|5959
|111
|Carter
|5820
|147
|McMinn
|5694
|88
|Bedford
|5687
|117
|Roane
|5648
|94
|Lawrence
|5491
|79
|Loudon
|5443
|61
|Jefferson
|5373
|110
|Warren
|5271
|73
|Dyer
|5149
|96
|Monroe
|5112
|86
|Hawkins
|5040
|91
|Franklin
|4593
|79
|Fayette
|4552
|70
|Obion
|4279
|91
|Lincoln
|4066
|60
|Rhea
|4052
|68
|Cocke
|3855
|89
|Marshall
|3845
|52
|Cheatham
|3778
|41
|Weakley
|3688
|58
|Campbell
|3639
|53
|Giles
|3609
|92
|Henderson
|3567
|69
|Carroll
|3383
|78
|Macon
|3318
|73
|Hardeman
|3287
|61
|White
|3287
|63
|Hardin
|3229
|62
|Lauderdale
|3075
|40
|Henry
|2890
|72
|Wayne
|2834
|29
|Marion
|2786
|44
|Overton
|2783
|57
|Scott
|2676
|41
|Haywood
|2602
|58
|DeKalb
|2595
|46
|McNairy
|2585
|49
|Claiborne
|2566
|65
|Hickman
|2520
|38
|Smith
|2497
|36
|Trousdale
|2371
|21
|Grainger
|2333
|45
|Fentress
|2254
|43
|Morgan
|2216
|33
|Johnson
|2129
|37
|Chester
|1981
|45
|Bledsoe
|1959
|10
|Crockett
|1930
|44
|Unicoi
|1743
|46
|Cannon
|1718
|27
|Lake
|1659
|24
|Polk
|1652
|21
|Union
|1640
|28
|Grundy
|1584
|27
|Decatur
|1526
|35
|Sequatchie
|1494
|26
|Humphreys
|1480
|21
|Benton
|1431
|39
|Lewis
|1426
|24
|Jackson
|1236
|33
|Meigs
|1236
|20
|Stewart
|1218
|24
|Clay
|1056
|29
|Perry
|1016
|26
|Houston
|1009
|30
|Moore
|920
|15
|Van Buren
|772
|19
|Pickett
|743
|22
|Hancock
|485
|11