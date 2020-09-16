Florence police: Suspect barricaded at Marathon gas station; avoid the area

UPDATE at 3:34 p.m.: The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says it’s had two encounters with the suspect on Wednesday. Investigators are trying to serve felony warrants and say he was able to escape the first time and had a knife.

The department says he’s now holding himself hostage in a vehicle outside the gas station and he may be armed with a gun. It also says he is threatening bodily harm to himself.

Original story:

Florence police say they have a large presence Wednesday afternoon at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Cox Creek Parkway and Helton Drive. They say a suspect has barricaded himself inside the gas station.

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office investigators were searching for the suspect Wednesday afternoon. As of 2:45 p.m., the public is urged to avoid the area.

