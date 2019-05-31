Florence police recover Jeep stolen from Georgia, arrest 3

Florence police say at 12:50 p.m. Friday afternoon, detectives received information that a Jeep stolen from a home in Gwinnett County, Georgia was coming into the city.

According to police, the white Jeep Cherokee was found going north on Pine Street, and it then turned onto College Street, going west. Police say the Jeep turned onto Cedar Street when detectives attempted to stop it.

Police say the vehicle started backing up and hit a parked car. All three people in the vehicle, Jordan Whitley from Georgia, Steven Roble from Tuscumbia and Chelsea Kilburn from Florence, were not injured and were taken into custody. Police say Jordan Whitley was the driver of the Jeep.

The suspects are charged with possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.