Florence police officer struck by lightning

A Florence police officer was struck by lightning Thursday afternoon.
He was struck by lightning while setting out barriers near Mars Hill. He has minor burns and is at North Alabama Medical Center.
We’re told the officer will be OK.
A FPD Officer was struck by lightning while putting out barricades at the intersection of Chisholm Rd and Gresham Rd. Other Florence Police Officers provided immediate first aid and transported him to NAMC where he is being monitored. He is conscious and responsive at this time. pic.twitter.com/4fcVR0hX6C
— Florence Police Dept (@FlorenceALPD) March 25, 2021