Florence police officer dies in crash

The Florence Police Department reports that one of its officers died in a late Saturday night car crash.

Officer Jason Novak was not on duty when the incident occurred, according to the department.

“Officer Novak served this community with pride and professionalism for over 20 years,” the department said.

"Please keep Jason's family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time."

Details on the crash have not been released.

