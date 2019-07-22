Florence police officer comforts small child

A picture is worth a thousand words. A Florence resident took a photo of Florence Police Officer Tim Wooten as he was calming down a little girl during a tense situation. He even bought her a present to help her out.

Florence police told WAAY 31 on Saturday they got a disorderly conduct call to TJ Maxx. While the adults in the case were being questioned, a little girl became upset and that's when officer Wooten stepped in to help.

"She was just really upset and crying and was just really hysterical," said Wooten.

Wooten was the third officer on the scene. He said he understood why the child was upset because some of her family members were being questioned over the disorderly conduct call.

"She really didn't know everything that was going on you know," said Wooten.

So, Wooten took the little girl to the side and got down on her level.

"I dropped on one knee where I could communicate with her better and I was able to talk with her and get her to calm down and answer some simple questions for me," said Wooten.

Not only did Wooten calm her down, he noticed she liked some backpacks, so he bought her one for the upcoming school year.

"I wanted to keep her mind off of being upset and I said, 'Let's go over here and look at some book bags,'" said Wooten. "Whatever the situation may be and they are upset, you certainly want to spend time with that child and comfort that child and let them know everything will be okay."

Wooten said this is one of the many reasons he became an officer, to help people. Florence police said they were able to resolve the disorderly conduct incident without any arrests.