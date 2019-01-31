Clear

Florence police nab Walmart burglary suspect

Stefano Williams

Police say he put several items in a shopping cart and pushed it out the main door without paying for them.

Florence police arrested a man accused of taking items from a local Walmart Wednesday night.

Sgt. Gregory Cobb said officers responded to Walmart, 2701 Cloverdale Road, for a call about shoplifting. He said when officers arrived they were told that Stefano Williams put several items in a shopping cart and pushed it out the main door without paying for them.

Walmart employees were able to identify Williams and produce paperwork showing that he had trespassed at all Walmart stores. Cobb said that because of this Williams was on the property illegally, which elevates the crime to burglary.

Williams had left the property before officers arrived but was located a short time later with the stolen merchandise, Cobb said.

Williams was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property. He was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and is being held on a $2,500 bond.

