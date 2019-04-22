Clear
Florence police looking for man wanted on domestic violence warrants

Paul Odom

Police say anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 256-760-6610 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword "FPDTIP" plus your message.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 4:35 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Florence police are asking the public for help locating a man, Paul Odom, wanted on multiple warrants related to domestic violence.

According to police, Odom is from Russellville, is 5 feet tall and has gray hair and hazel colored eyes.

Police say anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 256-760-6610 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP” plus your message.

Post by Florence Alabama Police Department.

