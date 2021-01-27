Florence police looking for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspects

The Florence Police Department is asking the public to help it find two murder suspects.

Police are looking for Clifton Bernard Rowell, 39, and Jahleal Doshea Jarmon, 32, on murder and burglary indictments from the Lauderdale County Grand Jury.

Police said they should be considered armed and dangerous. They both could still be in the Shoals.

Both men are wanted in connection to the Feb. 26, 2020, death of Reginald Jackie Watkins II.

Watkins, 45, was found dead at Carver Court in Carver Heights Public Housing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610, Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685 or FPD Text-A-Tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.