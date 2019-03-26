Florence police lieutenant arrested for DUI in Lawrence County

It's unclear when a Florence police lieutenant will return to work after he arrested over the weekend for drinking and driving.

Florence Police Lt. Jeff Redcross was arrested in Town Creek and charged with driving under the influence Saturday night. He was taken to the Lawrence County Jail where he bonded out later.

Florence Police told WAAY31 piror to Redcross's DUI charge he was already on paid administrative leave for an internal matter, but police said since it's an internal matter they cannot release details on why he was placed on paid leave.

We know Redcross has been a Florence police officer for 25 years and he was promoted to Lieutenant in 2018.

Florence police tell us he will not be at work until his due process on the DUI charge has run it's course. In the meantime, they will be doing an internal review. We are still working on getting his DUI arrest report from Town Creek police at this time.

We have filed an open records request with the city to find out why Redcross was previously on leave, we are waiting for those documents.

In 2013, Redcross was the recipient of the life saver award after he talked a suicidal man off of Wilson Dam.