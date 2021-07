Florence police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

It happened at approximately 11:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of Carver Road.

Three people were hurt and brought to North Alabama Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The case is still under investigation. Motive and the identity of the suspect are unknown at this time.

If you have any information, call Florence police at 256-760-6610.