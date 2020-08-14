Florence police investigating murder of 3-year-old boy

The Florence Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old child as a homicide.

Kaiden Garner died Wednesday, according to police.

After initially being told his death could be related to heat, police say preliminary autopsy report shows the death was caused by blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bill White at 256-760-6595 or the Florence Police Department, Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685, or FPD Text-A-Tip by texting 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

Here's the complete release from the police department:

On August 12, 2020, Florence Police Department patrol officers responded to the North Alabama Medical Center, Emergency Room at 11:25pm, regarding the death of a 3-year-old male, Kaiden Garner.

It was initially reported and believed that Kaiden’s death was possibly due to heat exposure.

Since that time, detectives have confirmed that Kaiden’s death was not in fact related to any type of injury caused by an exposure to heat.

Based on the evidence gathered thus far and statements made we now consider this to be an active investigation into the Homicide of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner.

Preliminary Autopsy Reports show that Kaiden’s death resulted from blunt force trauma.