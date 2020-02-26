Florence police investigating homicide in public housing complex

Clear
Police say a victim was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 9:08 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 9:38 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Florence police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday just before midnight.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in Carver Heights Public Housing.

Police say the victim is a 45-year-old black male. They say a second person was also shot, and he was treated and released.

The department is working to identify witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (256) 760-6500.

