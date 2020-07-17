Florence police investigating homicide at local apartment complex

A homicide investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Florence.

Florence police say officers responded on Thursday around 10 p.m. to the Southern Oaks apartment complex on Hermitage Drive after a man was found unresponsive and bleeding.

Shoals Ambulance took the man to North Alabama Medical Center, where he later died.

Through the investigation, police determined the death was a homicide. They ask anyone with information about the death to call them at (256) 760-6500, Shoals Crime Stoppers at (256) 386-8685 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 with the keyword, FPDTIP, and your message.

We’re working to learn more. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.