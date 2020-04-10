Florence police investigating double shooting; suspect still at-large

The Florence Police Department is investigating after two men were found shot – one with a gunshot wound to the head and another with a wound to the hand.

About 2:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shots fired call on West Mobile Street, said Capt. Brad Holmes, department spokesman.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head in the 200 block of Perry Street. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital and was in critical condition late Friday afternoon, Holmes said.

While treating the first victim, a second victim with a gunshot wound to the hand was found nearby. That victim was treated at North Alabama Medical Center.

Holmes said both male victims are believed to have been shot by a third person who has not yet been identified.

A motive also has yet to be uncovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police at 256-768-2727.