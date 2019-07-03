Clear
Florence police investigating after man found shot, bleeding in the street

No charges have been filed at this time.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 11:52 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly after midnight Tuesday in the 100 block of Marengo Street in Florence.

Officers responded to the area on reports of an assault, said Capt. Brad Holmes, Criminal Investigations/ Internal Affairs.

Holmes said officers found a 20-year-old white male in the street, bleeding from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid and awaited the arrival of medical personnel. The man, whose name is not being released at this time, was transported to North Alabama Medical Center and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital where has continues to receive medical treatment.

His condition is not known as of Wednesday morning, Holmes said.

Holmes said person of interest was located at the scene and has spoken to detectives. No charges have been filed at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

