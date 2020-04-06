Clear

Florence police investigate shooting on Plum Street

Florence police are investigating a shooting on Monday.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 12:58 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 1:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Florence police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Plum Street.

The area is currently blocked off, and there is no word on a victim or suspect.

The SWAT team is at the scene.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

