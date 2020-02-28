Florence police investigate road rage incident at restaurant

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Florence police told WAAY 31 investigators are looking into a road rage incident that sent one woman to the hospital on Wednesday.
Police told WAAY 31 they were called to Evergreen Chinese Restaurant off Florence Boulevard about 3 p.m. Wednesday for a reported road rage incident. One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released the same day.
Police said they have identified the car allegedly used to hit the victim, and the person who owns it.
Investigators are working with eyewitnesses to determine who was actually driving the car.
Lance Richardson frequents the restaurant where all of this played out and said he's glad the victim didn't have any life-threatening injuries.
"It's kind of hard to believe but then again it's not. People have just kind of lost their minds nowadays," said Richardson.
Florence Police said the person driving the car could face assault charges. No arrests have been made.
