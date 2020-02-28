Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County Sheriff’s Office charges teacher with 2 felonies for sexual conduct, act with student Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Florence police investigate road rage incident at restaurant

Photo courtesy of Christina Perkins

Police have identified the car used in the road rage incident.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 4:38 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Florence police told WAAY 31 investigators are looking into a road rage incident that sent one woman to the hospital on Wednesday.

Police told WAAY 31 they were called to Evergreen Chinese Restaurant off Florence Boulevard about 3 p.m. Wednesday for a reported road rage incident. One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released the same day.

Police said they have identified the car allegedly used to hit the victim, and the person who owns it.

Investigators are working with eyewitnesses to determine who was actually driving the car.

Lance Richardson frequents the restaurant where all of this played out and said he's glad the victim didn't have any life-threatening injuries.

"It's kind of hard to believe but then again it's not. People have just kind of lost their minds nowadays," said Richardson.

Florence Police said the person driving the car could face assault charges. No arrests have been made.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events