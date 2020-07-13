Florence police look for suspects in armed robbery on Waterloo Road

Florence police are seeking information about an armed robbery over the weekend.

Officers responded to the robbery in the 1100 block of Waterloo Road on Saturday around 2 a.m. A 19-year-old man reported he was driving when he was forced to stop by another vehicle on the road.

The man told police that two men approached him and ordered him out of his vehicle at gunpoint. Police say the men took valuables before leaving the area.

The victim was not injured, and police continue to investigate. If you have information about the case, you’re asked to call police at (256) 760-6500 or Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685.