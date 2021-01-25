Florence police identify Saturday murder victim

Florence Police have released the identity of the 29-year-old man who was murdered Saturday.

Hattan Atif Mashat was found after police responded to a call about shots being fired on South Cedar Street. Police said the rendered aid until Mashat was taken to North Alabama Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they arrested James David Hall and charged him with murder. He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center being held on a $150,000 bond.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.