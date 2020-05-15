Florence police honor fallen officers with virtual ceremony

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Florence Police Department decided to forego its in-person Memorial Day ceremony and create a video tribute instead.
The department posted its Fallen Officer Memorial and Awards Ceremony to Facebook and YouTube.
You can watch the tribute below:
