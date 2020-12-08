Florence police find juvenile high on hallucinogenic mushrooms, arrest suspected supplier

The Florence Police Department has charged a man after finding a juvenile under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Ethan Sak, 19, provided the 15-year-old victim with the mushrooms and was charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are produced or distributed, according to police.

Police said this was after the juvenile was found early Monday on Doubletree Lane.

Sak was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $2,500 bond. He’s no longer in custody.

The case remains under investigation, police said.