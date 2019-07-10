Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Florence police expect to file charges soon in Alabama, Tennessee wedding crasher case

Authorities expect charges to be filed in the near future.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 5:29 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

WAAY 31 has new details about a woman crashing weddings across Alabama and Tennessee.

The Florence Police Department says it has received a high number of tips due to the national exposure of the case. The information has allowed authorities to narrow a suspect list.

Previous stories:

Authorities expect charges to be filed in the near future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 102°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Decatur
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 101°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 103°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events