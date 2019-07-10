Florence police expect to file charges soon in Alabama, Tennessee wedding crasher case

WAAY 31 has new details about a woman crashing weddings across Alabama and Tennessee.
The Florence Police Department says it has received a high number of tips due to the national exposure of the case. The information has allowed authorities to narrow a suspect list.
Previous stories:
- Florence couple speaks out after falling victim to 'Alabama Wedding Crasher'
- Limestone attack squirrel, Florence wedding crasher suspect get ‘Live PD’ spotlight
- Florence police: Wedding crasher suspect identified, more cases reported
- Update: Florence police say 'wedding crasher' person of interest in 2 thefts
Authorities expect charges to be filed in the near future.
