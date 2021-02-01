Florence police charge woman for spitting on officer, concealing ‘narcotics pipe’

Florence police arrested a woman on multiple charges Saturday after they say a call about an indecent exposure ended with an officer being spit on and the discovery of drugs.

Letitia Edwards, 50, is charged with assault with bodily fluids, appears in public place under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband.

According to the department, officers discovered Edwards was intoxicated and took her to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

“Once at the Detention Center, Ms. Edwards exited the patrol car and spat in the face, neck and on the uniform of the arresting officer,” according to a news release.

Police said “a narcotics pipe with narcotics was located concealed on her person” at the jail.

Bond was set at $3,100.