Florence police charge man with taking off with running vehicle

Barry K Wisdom

He is charged with first-degree theft of property.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 8:47 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Florence Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle call about 10 p.m. Monday at the corner of Tennessee and Court streets.

The victim stated she left her vehicle running and went into a business on Tennessee Street, and then observed someone leave in her vehicle, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, department spokesman.

A few minutes later officers located the vehicle at the intersection of Locust and Irvine streets. Officer conducted a traffic stop and took Barry K Wisdom, 48, into custody and charged him with first-degree theft of property, Cobb said.

Wisdom is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond.

