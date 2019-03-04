Clear
Florence police charge man with attempted murder after fight

Lorenzo Fortenberry

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Florence Police Department on Friday arrested Lorenzo Fortenberry on a grand jury indictment for attempted murder.

He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, according to Sgt. Gregory Cobb, department spokesman.

Cobb said the indictment stems from a Dec. 6 incident when Fortenberry, 34, began arguing and exchanging punches with another subject about 5 p.m. on North Seminary Street in Florence.

Fortenberry knocked the victim to the ground and started kicking him until he was unconscious, Cobb said.

After the assault, Fortenberry left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The victim was in ICU for several weeks due to his injuries, said Cobb.

The victim has been released from Huntsville Hospital.

