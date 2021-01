The Florence Police Department on Friday arrested a man on charges related to the abuse of a child.

Stephen Purdy, 32, is charged with torture/willful abuse of a child under 18 years of age by a responsible person.

Police said investigators learned about the juvenile victim from the Department of Human Resources.

Purday was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $2,500 bond.

He has since been released.