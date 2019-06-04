Florence police charge man in burglary, domestic violence

The Florence Police Department has arrested a suspect in a Monday afternoon burglary.
Anthony Billings was charged with burglary and domestic violence after officers responded to a call on E. Limestone Street about 1:15 Monday, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, police spokesman.
Cobb said when officers arrived they found a male and female walking near the residence. The officers identified the male who broke into the home as Billings. The domestic violence charge involves a second victim who was present during this incident, Cobb said.
The victim of the burglary was treated at North Alabama Medical Center for injuries he suffered when he ran from the scene.
Billings is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $51,000 bond.
