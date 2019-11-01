Clear
Florence police charge man in Halloween party knife assault

Wallace Earl Beckwith

A man accused of stabbing another man at a Halloween party in Florence is facing an assault charge.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 11:05 AM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 11:22 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A man accused of stabbing another man at a Halloween party in Florence is facing an assault charge.

The Florence Police Department arrested Wallace Earl Beckwith, 52, on Thursday and charged him with assault, said Sgt. Robbie Howard, department spokesman.

Howard said police responded to North Alabama Medical Center on Oct. 27 a call about a knife assault. The victim said he had been in a fight at a party in the 2,200 block of Shade Avenue and received multiple cuts.

Police identified Beckwith as the suspect, Howard said.

The victim is recovering from his injuries.

