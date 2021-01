A Florence man was arrested after police say he committed a Christmas Day robbery.

Preston Gay, 18, was charged with robbery and assault by the Florence Police Department on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to a robbery report in the 100 block of Cox Creek Parkway on Dec. 25 and found a juvenile victim who had been assaulted and had several items stolen.

Gay was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $60,500 bond.