Florence police charge man after beating sends victim to hospital

Florence police have charged a suspect in a Friday morning beating that sent a victim to the hospital.

Matthew Wayne Burnett, 21, was arrested and charged with assault after police were called to the 500 block of East Tombigbee Street about 9:25 a.m. Friday, said Sgt. Robbie Howard, police spokesman.

The victim, a 46-year-old male, and a witness ran to the 800 block of East Tuscaloosa Street where they made contact with the first arriving officers.

Howard said the investigation determined an argument over personal property escalated into a physical altercation in which the victim was struck in the face with a blunt object.

The victim and witness ran for several city blocks with Burnett chasing them, Howard said. Burnett was armed with a blunt object.

Burnett ended his chase and returned to the scene of the assault where he was detained by patrol officers, Howard said.

Burnett currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

The victim was transported to North Alabama Medical Center where he is being treated for multiple facial fractures.