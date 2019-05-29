Florence police charge Tuscumbia woman in mall theft

A Tuscumbia woman has been charged with stealing items from a sporting goods store.

The Florence Police Department on Tuesday charged Raeishia Russell, 24, with theft of property and burglary.

Russell entered Hibbett Sports inside Florence Mall on May 15 and took several items she did not pay for, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, police spokesperson.

Cobb said the total cost of the merchandise was more than $2,000. He said Russell was also trespassed from Florence Mall and was not allowed to be on the property at the time of the theft.