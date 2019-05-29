Clear

Florence police charge Tuscumbia woman in mall theft

Raeishia Russell

Police said the total cost of the merchandise was more than $2,000.

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:23 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Tuscumbia woman has been charged with stealing items from a sporting goods store.

The Florence Police Department on Tuesday charged Raeishia Russell, 24, with theft of property and burglary.

Russell entered Hibbett Sports inside Florence Mall on May 15 and took several items she did not pay for, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, police spokesperson.

Cobb said the total cost of the merchandise was more than $2,000. He said Russell was also trespassed from Florence Mall and was not allowed to be on the property at the time of the theft.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events