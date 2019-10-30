Florence police charge Killen man with sexually abusing a child

The Florence Police Department has charged a Killen man with sexually abusing a child.

Dante Dewayne Conley, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Florence police got a sexual abuse call with a juvenile victim at Cherry Hill Homes on Aug. 31, said Sgt. Greg Cobb, police spokesman.

Conley was identified as the perpetrator.

A warrant for this home on County Road 396 was executed Tuesday and Conley was arrested.

He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.