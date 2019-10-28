Florence police arrest two suspects in night club shooting investigation

Florence police say two suspects are in custody after a shooting on Oct. 26 at a night club, The Brass Monkey.

The department says on Oct. 28, with information gathered in an investigation and tips from the community, 27-year-old Adonis Reese Butler and 27-year-old Dakota Evans Reed were arrested.

Authorities executed a search warrant and an arrest warrant at a home on Central Avenue in the Central Heights Community. Police say Butler was arrested during the search. The morning before the search, they say Reed turned himself in at the Florence Police Department.

Both men are charged with shooting into an occupied building and assault second-degree. At this time, bond is set at $32,500, each. They are being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Michael Price at 256-760-6504.