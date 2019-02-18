Clear
Florence police arrest man linked to multiple burglaries

Officials say evidence links the suspect to at least seven burglaries.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 3:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 4:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On February 15, Florence police investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Sherrod Avenue.

The suspect, John McGee, was home at the time. Prior to the the search, an arrest warrant was issued for McGee's suspected involvement in burglaries dating back to October of 2018. Officials say stolen property was found during the search that links McGee to at least seven burglaries.

McGee was charged with seven counts of burglary third-degree, four counts of theft of property fourth-degree and one count each of theft of property third-degree and theft of property second-degree.

McGee was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $19,500 bond.

