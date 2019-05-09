Florence police arrest suspect for distributing obscene matter of a juvenile

Florence police say a suspect, 18-year-old Jonathon Ferguson from Decatur, was arrested on Thursday for warrants related to the distribution of obscene matter of a person younger than 17.
Police say Ferguson dated the victim several years ago, but they were not dating at the time of this investigation. He's charged with two counts of possession of obscene matter and one count of distributing a private image.
