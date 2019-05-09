Clear

Florence police arrest suspect for distributing obscene matter of a juvenile

Jonathon Ferguson

The suspect is charged with two counts of possession of obscene matter and one count of distributing a private image.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 10:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Florence police say a suspect, 18-year-old Jonathon Ferguson from Decatur, was arrested on Thursday for warrants related to the distribution of obscene matter of a person younger than 17.

Police say Ferguson dated the victim several years ago, but they were not dating at the time of this investigation. He's charged with two counts of possession of obscene matter and one count of distributing a private image.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events